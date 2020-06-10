Police: Ex-boyfriend shot after kicking in door to apartment

article

Police say a woman’s boyfriend shot her ex-boyfriend after the ex-boyfriend kicked in the door to an apartment.

Officers responded to a shooting in the 2700 block of Oakcliff Street around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday.

According to police, it was reported that a woman and her boyfriend were in an apartment when the woman’s ex-boyfriend kicked in the door.

Police says the boyfriend, in fear for his life, shot the ex-boyfriend.

The man was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.

Police are conducting the investigation and will contact the district attorney’s office about any possible charges.