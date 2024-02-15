A chase that started in League City ended with a car in flames in Houston on Thursday evening, officials said.

According to authorities, the chase began when the Galveston County Sheriff's Office attempted a traffic stop on a man who was wanted out of Houston.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku, Google Android TV, and Vizio!

The driver, a 22-year-old man, was wanted for felony deadly conduct, officials said.

The driver, who has not yet been identified, began evading police northbound on the Gulf Freeway, just before 6:15 p.m. However, authorities discontinued the pursuit about five minutes later due to traffic conditions.

Then three minutes later, authorities said they noticed the vehicle they were chasing on fire just north of the intersection of Scarsdale and the Gulf Freeway frontage road.

Officials said the driver crashed his vehicle resulting in it catching fire. The driver fled on foot and remains at large.