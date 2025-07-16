Police chase ends in Galveston; suspect fatally shot by officials

The Brief A chase started in southeast Houston and ended in Galveston on Wednesday. Officials say the suspect got into a shootout with multiple law enforcement agencies. Texas Rangers will investigate the shooting.



A suspect is dead after a police chase ended in Galveston on Wednesday morning.

What we know:

According to the Harris County Precinct 8 Constable’s Office, the chase began on the Gulf Freeway at Belfort Road. They say one of their deputies was trying to stop a stolen vehicle.

Multiple agencies and the constable's deputies were involved in the pursuit.

The chase lasted around 30 minutes and at one point, the suspect fired multiple shots at deputies, officials report.

Authorities say the chase ended at 54th and Broadway in Galveston when the suspect crashed.

The suspect got out of the vehicle with a weapon and got into an officer-involved shooting with law enforcement, officials said.

According to the constable's office, the suspect was pronounced dead at the scene. A white pickup truck was riddled with bullet holes.

No officials or civilians were injured.

What we don't know:

The suspect has not been identified at this time.

What's next:

The Texas Rangers are said to be leading an investigation into the shooting in connection with the Galveston County District Attorney's Office.

District Attorney statement

What they're saying:

The following statement is from Galveston County Criminal District Attorney Jack Roady:

"The Galveston County Sheriff’s Office notified the District Attorney’s Office of an officer involved shooting immediately after it happened this morning in Galveston. Officers from the Sheriff’s Office, the Galveston Police Department, and other agencies were involved in the incident. Several of our District Attorney investigators and prosecutors responded to the scene. Our Office and the Sheriff’s Office have requested that the Texas Rangers lead the investigation, and our Office will be working hand in hand with the Rangers throughout this process. As with every officer involved shooting, we anticipate presenting all of the evidence to a Galveston County grand jury for their review once the investigations by the Rangers and our Office are complete."