Police chase ends when stolen car crashes into North Texas Buc-ees
ROYSE CITY, Texas - A New Year's Day police chase came to an end inside a Royse City Buc-ees.
Royse City police say that Rockwall County sheriff's deputies and Fate DPS chased a stolen vehicle down I-30 on Sunday afternoon.
The car exited at FM 2642, turned into the Buc-ees parking lot and smashed right into the east side of the store.
(Source: Royse City Police Department)
The Honda CRV took some damage, but fortunately no one was hurt.
Keeping with the Buc-ees spirit the store remained open while the car removed.