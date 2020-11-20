Police: Argument during party led to shooting that injured 2 in SE Houston

article

Houston police say a man and a woman were shot by a suspect who was trying to shoot at someone else during an argument.

The shooting occurred around 9 p.m. Thursday in the 9300 block of St. Lo Road in southeast Houston.

Police arrived and found one person shot in the leg and another person shot in the head. The man and woman were both taken to the hospital. Authorities say they are expected to survive.

According to HPD, the preliminary information indicates that the suspect got into an argument with another person at a party. Police say the suspect tried to shoot at that person, but he missed and shot the two victims instead.

Police say the two people who were shot were not a part of the argument.

The suspect was not in custody.

