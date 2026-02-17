Hunt pursues charges in 'doxxing' incident with Cornyn staffer

article

The Brief Rep. Wesley Hunt has filed a police report after Sen. John Cornyn’s adviser posted his personal information online. Hunt’s campaign calls the move "doxxing" and says it endangered his family. The post was tied to voter fraud allegations, which Hunt denies as the dispute escalates.



U.S. Rep. Wesley Hunt is seeking charges in connection with Sen. John Cornyn's campaign allegedly endangering the Texas congressman's family.

Matt Mackowiak, Cornyn's campaign senior adviser, posted images to social media last week containing Hunt's personal information in an effort to accuse the Houston lawmaker of committing voter fraud in 2016.

Hunt files police report

What's new:

Sources from the Hunt campaign confirmed to FOX Local that when asked by a law enforcement officer if he would like to press charges, Hunt said yes.

Harris County Constable Mark Herman's office confirmed a doxxing report had been filed by Hunt, which they say is being investigated by the High Tech Crimes Unit.

Law enforcement officials intend to subpoena X to retrieve the deleted post which showed Hunt's personal information, Hunt's camp said.

Featured article

What they're saying:

A spokesperson for the Hunt campaign said in the following statement that the social media incident put his family at risk:

"In this current climate of political violence, doxxing the home address of a sitting Member of Congress or his family isn’t 'hardball politics.' It’s reckless. It’s dangerous. It’s illegal. And it puts lives at risk. The Cornyn campaign’s silence on the matter can only mean one thing: they condone it. Because when you don’t condemn illegal behavior that endangers public officials, candidates, and their families, you are implicitly approving it. That is beneath the standard of a United States Senator. And it is disqualifying for someone who wants to continue serving as one."

FOX Local has reached out to Mackowiak for comment.

Hunt's info shared on X

The backstory:

Mackowiak's original post contained a scan of an affidavit explaining Hunt's lack of voter ID, a copy of his Army discharge paperwork and a screenshot of his official congressional biography. All of these were intended to create a timeline of Hunt's voter eligibility.

The affidavit has fields for personal address, driver's license number and social security number. In the reposted version, those fields were redacted. The previous version lacked redaction.

In a statement Friday, Mackowiak waved away the issue as being covered by public information laws, saying he had obtained the documents legally from Harris County officials.

UNITED STATES - JULY 15: Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, leaves the Senate Republicans' lunch in the U.S. Capitol on Tuesday, July 15, 2025. (Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

Voter fraud accusation

Mackowiak says the purpose of the social media post was to create a timeline for Hunt's claim to have cast a vote for President Donald Trump in the November 2016 general election.

The affidavit Mackowiak shared shows that Hunt was not on the list of registered voters on Nov. 4, 2016. In a field below that designation, reasoning was given that Hunt was discharged from the military in October 2016. In the discharge paperwork as well as Hunt's official bio, his discharge date is given as 2012.

Mackowiak drew attention to this discrepancy as proof that Hunt lied to an election judge in an attempt to vote illegally.