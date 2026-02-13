Hunt accuses Cornyn's camp of 'doxxing' amid voter fraud allegations

article

The Brief Rep. Wesley Hunt accuses Sen. John Cornyn’s campaign of "doxxing" him on social media. The post shared unredacted personal information while alleging Hunt committed voter fraud. Cornyn’s adviser says the documents are public and calls for an investigation into Hunt.



U.S. Rep. Wesley Hunt (R-Houston) is accusing the campaign team for Sen. John Cornyn (R-Texas) of "doxxing," after a social media post accused the congressman of voter fraud.

The original post, which FOX Local reviewed before it was deleted and replaced with a redacted version, contained private identifying information for the representative.

Hunt's info shared on X

What we know:

Matt Mackowiak, Cornyn's campaign senior adviser, shared the post to X, formerly Twitter, Friday evening. The post contained a scan of an affidavit explaining Hunt's lack of voter ID, a copy of his Army discharge paperwork and a screenshot of his official congressional biography. All of these were intended to create a timeline of Hunt's voter eligibility.

The affidavit has fields for personal address, driver's license number and social security number. In the reposted version, those fields were redacted. The previous version lacked redaction.

Wesley Hunt reacts

What they're saying:

Hunt quickly shared his own post on X, saying he intended to hold the Cornyn team accountable for sharing his information.

"According to Team Cornyn, voting for President Trump is now a 'crime,'" Hunt said. "Meanwhile, they’re committing a real one, doxxing the family of a sitting Member of Congress. We are pursuing every legal remedy available, and we will hold them fully accountable."

Texas AG Ken Paxton, who's facing off against Hunt and Cornyn in the primary for U.S. Senate, also reacted soon after, chiding the senator's camp for sharing the documents.

"The first thing that needs to be investigated is why a staffer for John Cornyn is publicly listing the address of a member of Congress and/or his family," Paxton said on X. "I've seen a lot of pathetic campaigning out of the Cornyn camp, but this reaches an all-time low."

Hunt publicly thanked Paxton for his response.

Cornyn campaign manager defends post

The other side:

FOX Local reached out to Mackowiak for comment. In responding, the campaign strategist waved away the issue as being covered by public information laws.

"That document was provided by Harris County elections (unredacted) and is protected," Mackowiak said. "This is a clear case of perjury."

He went on to redirect attention to the original intention of his post.

"Wesley Hunt lied to the election judge about when he was discharged, claiming it was Oct. 2016 when it was 2012. He signed a sworn document that included his lie and then claimed to vote in November when he was t (sic) even registered in Harris County. Shown these facts and documents providing them, AG Paxton appears to be unwilling to investigate this easily provable case of voter fraud."

FOX Local sent this statement to Paxton to ask if he'd like to include a response. He had not responded at the time of publishing.

Voter fraud accusation

Mackowiak says the purpose of the social media post was to create a timeline for Hunt's claim to have cast a vote for President Donald Trump in the November 2016 general election.

The affidavit Mackowiak shared shows that Hunt was not on the list of registered voters on Nov. 4, 2016. In a field below that designation, reasoning was given that Hunt was discharged from the military in October 2016. In the discharge paperwork as well as Hunt's official bio, his discharge date is given as 2012.

Mackowiak drew attention to this discrepancy as proof that Hunt lied to an election judge in an attempt to vote illegally.

What they're saying:

"Wesley Hunt has now unwittingly proved he committed voter fraud by lying in a sworn statement to an Election Judge both verbally and on a sworn document," said Mackowiak. "His military discharge form, and his official biography prove he was discharged in 2012, not in 2016 as he claimed in an attempt to illegally vote. Corrupt Ken Paxton should investigate Wesley Hunt for voter fraud and Wesley should admit he lied in a sworn document."

The other side:

Hunt released the following statement to FOX Local:

"In the current political climate that resulted in President Trump being shot, Charlie Kirk’s assassination, and other elected officials, including myself, receiving hundreds of death threats, the actions of the Cornyn campaign risk the safety of my family.

"What John Cornyn did, doxing my family and me, is beneath the standards of an elected official, and disqualifying for a candidate for senate.

"Regarding their absurd accusations of me committing voter fraud, the only fraud I see is the $100 million being spent on John Cornyn's failed campaign.

"One thing we learned today is that John Cornyn is either asleep at the wheel or doesn’t care what his staff does on his behalf.

"The fact remains I did in fact cast a ballot for Donald J. Trump in 2016.

"And after John Cornyn’s campaign found this out, they called me a criminal."