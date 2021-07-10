POLICE: 3 people shot in east Houston following argument over foot race results, suspect on the run

article

Police say an apparent argument over race results what led to a shooting in east Houston, where three people were attacked.

According to Assistant HPD Chief Wendy Baimbridge, who gave preliminary information at the scene, investigators got a call for a shooting in the 10000 block of East Tidwell about 3 p.m.

Based on their investigation, Asst. Chief Baimbridge says it all started when two men arguing at a barbershop about who ran faster in a race. One of the victims reportedly walked away from the incident, when he was shot in the shoulder and two innocent bystanders in the barbershop.

Asst. Chief Baimbridge says one of the victims was shot in the arm, while the other was hit in the buttocks. Two of the victims were taken to Memorial Hospital, while the other was taken to Kingwood Hospital. None of them have been identified, as of this writing but were said to have suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Meanwhile, the suspect identified as a man in his 40's who goes by "Trae" or "Tray" then ran off before getting into a black Nissan Frontier.

Officials say they have cell phone video they're relying on as well as surveillance footage from a liquor store nearby but are urging residents if they have information to call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

FOX 26 Houston will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.

