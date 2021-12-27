Police: 2 teens injured in drive-by shooting during Christmas party in SW Houston

Two teenagers were injured in a drive-by shooting during a party in southwest Houston, police say.

The shooting occurred around 1 a.m. Monday in the 4600 block of Croker Ridge Road.

An 18-year-old male was shot in the stomach and arm. A 16-year-old female was shot in the leg. They were transported to the hospital and were last reported to be in stable condition.

Police say it appears a group had met up for a Christmas party. As some people came out of the house, a small red car drove by and someone began shooting, authorities say.

Police do not believe the two teens who were injured were directly targeted.

Authorities were speaking with witnesses and gathering any available video. The investigation is ongoing.

