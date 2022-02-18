Expand / Collapse search

Police: 2 men found shot, 1 dead in downtown Houston

By
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 26 Houston
article

HOUSTON - Authorities are piecing together what led up to a shooting Friday night in downtown Houston, where two people were found, one of whom died. 

DEADLY 2022: Houston leads Chicago, NYC, and LA in homicides so far this year

It happened around 9 p.m. in the 2200 block of Caroline St. near I-45 where police say they found an unidentified dead man at the scene with a fatal gunshot wound. 

While working the scene, officers also say they found a second man a block away. He was rushed to the hospital in serious condition. 

FULL INTERVIEW: Exclusive interview with Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner

FOX 26 Anchor Jonathan Martin talks with Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner about Houston's $44 million initiative to fight crime.

Currently, authorities believe both men were shot by the same person. 

MORE: Houston PD implements crime prevention initiative to lower city crime rates

No other information was made available, as of this writing, but FOX 26 Houston will continue to update this story as it continues to develop.  