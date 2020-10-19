HPD implements crime prevention initiative to lower city crime rates

On Monday, Oct. 19, Mayor Sylvester Turner held a news conference to announce the Houston Police Department's Crime Prevention Initiative.

The crime rate is up 11 percent in Houston, according to Mayor Sylvester Turner.

The initiative is going into place in an effort to help lower the crime rate in the city.

The city will put $4.1 million of CARES Act funding into an overtime initiative for the Houston Police Department.

Mayor Turner announced that starting Monday, Oct. 19 there will be an additional 110 officers deployed each day in areas affected heavily by crime.

The areas the crime prevention initiative will target are the Westside, South Gessner, North Belt, Southeast, South Central, and Midwest.