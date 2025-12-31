Spring man allegedly robbed of $50,000 worth of Pokémon cards

The Brief A man tells FOX 26 that thieves broke into his home and stole hundreds of unopened Pokémon trading card packs. The victim says each pack is worth almost $100. He says he was planning on opening his store, but the burglary is forcing him to push back his plans.



A Spring man tells FOX 26 that his house was allegedly broken into earlier this month, but thieves only targeted one room. That room was filled with various collectibles — including hundreds of unopened and sealed Pokémon trading card packs.

Expensive Pokémon cards stolen

Luis says he was away from home at the time of the alleged targeted theft.

"Me and my wife were out with the family at a birthday party that day," Luis said. "Some guys came in and kicked the door open, and they ran in here with trash bags and emptied out all the boxes that were in this room and they took off. Then when we got back we saw the damage and called the police."

According to Luis, he says the thieves targeted his collection of sealed ‘Prismatic Evolution’ card boxes.

He estimates the price of each box to be around $85-$90, and with hundreds of boxes allegedly stolen, he says he's out over $55,000.

‘Hope that there’s justice made'

Luis was planning on opening his own collectible store in early December, but after the alleged theft he was forced to push back the date.

"It's disappointing, you know, seeing your, you know, fruits of your labor go down the drain through a robbery," Luis said. "But, all I can do is, you know, hope that there's justice made. And, you know, we figure out a way to get the money back and continue our business."

He plans on opening his store in January.

FOX 26 reached out to Harris County Precinct 4 authorities for more information on the investigation, including any suspects and we are waiting to hear back.