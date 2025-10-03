Plaza Verde shooting: Man killed after shooting at apartment, suspect on the run

The Brief A man was pronounced dead after he was found with a gunshot wound to the chest at an apartment complex on Plaza Verde Drive. According to Lt. Ali, a weapon was found at the scene. Authorities have not identified a suspect.



Houston police are investigating a shooting in the Greenspoint area early Friday morning after multiple calls to an apartment complex.

Shooting at Greenspoint area apartment

What we know:

Lieutenant A. Ali with the Houston Police Department stated officers arrived in the 200 block of Plaza Verde Drive and found one man shot in the chest area near the apartment's leasing office.

Officers attempted lifesaving measures and EMS was called to the scene. The victim was taken to a nearby trauma center where he was pronounced dead.

Courtesy of OnScene TV Houston

According to Lt. Ali, one weapon was found at the scene. It is unsure if it belonged to the suspect or victim.

Initial investigation appears a disturbance began in one of the apartments.

What we don't know:

It is unclear what led to the shooting and there is no suspect identified.