Planned police presence expected in one Montgomery Co. area on Tuesday morning

If you're seeing a large police presence in Wood Ridge Plaza in Montgomery County on Tuesday morning, there's no need for alarm.



According to the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office, they will be working with a local production company to film a recruiting video.



Officials said between the hours of 7 a.m. and 1 p.m. Tuesday morning, there will be a heavy police presence in the area.

Authorities said do not be alarmed as it is all staged and part of the film.



Officials are asking community members to not come to the scene as only the actors can be in the camera's view, and they must maintain an open area for the film to be a success.