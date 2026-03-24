Plane strikes parked aircraft while taxiing at Scholes International Airport in Galveston

The Brief The FAA is investigating after one plane struck a parked plane while taxiing to a hangar on Tuesday morning, FAA officials said. According to a statement, a Waco YMF-5 struck a parked Diamond DA-40 while taxiing to a hanger at Scholes International Airport in Galveston around 10:45 a.m. Officials said only the pilot was on board the YMF-5, and two people were on board the DA-40.



The FAA is investigating after one plane struck another while taxiing to a hangar on Tuesday morning, FAA officials said.

Plane strikes parked aircraft in Galveston

What we know:

According to a statement, a Waco YMF-5 struck a parked Diamond DA-40 while taxiing to a hanger at Scholes International Airport in Galveston around 10:45 a.m.

Officials said only the pilot was on board the YMF-5, and two people were on board the DA-40.

What we don't know:

The investigation into the collision is ongoing.

No word if there were any injuries.