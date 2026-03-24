Plane strikes parked aircraft while taxiing at Scholes International Airport in Galveston
GALVESTON, Texas - The FAA is investigating after one plane struck another while taxiing to a hangar on Tuesday morning, FAA officials said.
Plane strikes parked aircraft in Galveston
What we know:
According to a statement, a Waco YMF-5 struck a parked Diamond DA-40 while taxiing to a hanger at Scholes International Airport in Galveston around 10:45 a.m.
Officials said only the pilot was on board the YMF-5, and two people were on board the DA-40.
What we don't know:
The investigation into the collision is ongoing.
No word if there were any injuries.
The Source: FAA statement