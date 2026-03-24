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Plane strikes parked aircraft while taxiing at Scholes International Airport in Galveston

By
Updated  March 24, 2026 5:24pm CDT
Galveston
FOX 26 Houston

The Brief

    • The FAA is investigating after one plane struck a parked plane while taxiing to a hangar on Tuesday morning, FAA officials said. 
    • According to a statement, a Waco YMF-5 struck a parked Diamond DA-40 while taxiing to a hanger at Scholes International Airport in Galveston around 10:45 a.m.
    • Officials said only the pilot was on board the YMF-5, and two people were on board the DA-40.

GALVESTON, Texas - The FAA is investigating after one plane struck another while taxiing to a hangar on Tuesday morning, FAA officials said. 

Plane strikes parked aircraft in Galveston 

What we know:

According to a statement, a Waco YMF-5 struck a parked Diamond DA-40 while taxiing to a hanger at Scholes International Airport in Galveston around 10:45 a.m.

Officials said only the pilot was on board the YMF-5, and two people were on board the DA-40.

What we don't know:

The investigation into the collision is ongoing. 

No word if there were any injuries. 

The Source: FAA statement

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