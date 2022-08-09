Plane fighting wildfires crashes in Lake Livingston

A plane that was responding to wildfires has crashed into Lake Livingston.

It happened around 5 p.m. as a Fire Boss Single Engine Air Tanker/Scooper was helping to fight wildfires in Polk County, according to Lone Star State Incident Management Team of the Texas A&M Forest Service.

The Forest Service was requested for help in the Corrigan area, where there have been multiple new ignitions. The agency then sent several, firefighting aircraft.

The pilot was quickly rescued and taken to shore, where they are being treated on scene.