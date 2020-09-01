Pilot makes emergency landing at landfill in Fort Bend County

Authorities say a pilot made an emergency landing at a landfill in Fresno due to fuel concerns.

Around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, the Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office received reports of a plane that made an emergency landing at a landfill near the intersection of FM 521 at Broadway.

The Fresno Fire Department was able to make contact with the pilot. Authorities say the plane did not crash, and the pilot was not uninjured.

The sheriff’s office says the pilot was concerned about low fuel and made the emergency landing. He refueled and continued on his destination.

