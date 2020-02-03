Pickup truck slams into apartment building in SW Houston

Harris County Constable deputies are investigating an incident where a pickup truck crashed into an apartment building in the 10200 block of Bissonnet St.

"As long as I've been in Houston I've never seen anything like this," said resident Patrick Taliaferro.

Not many people have seen anything like this. The man driving the pickup truck was on the beltway near Beechnut, and was trying to avoid an accident.

FOX 26 has learned the man was driving at least 60 miles per hour.

"He flew from the freeway onto the feeder and then slammed into the unit," said resident Samuel Stevens.

Harris County Constable's Office Pct. 5 says the truck driver went to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

No one was inside the apartment when the truck slammed into it.

Advertisement

No other injuries were reported. The accident remains under investigation.

