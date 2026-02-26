The Brief Texas Southern University students are blending civic engagement with campus culture this week — hosting a Voters March & Block Party aimed at bringing hundreds of students to vote at Wheeler Avenue Baptist Church, many for the first time. Student leaders say the push comes at a busy time on campus, with the "hustle and bustle" of college life and midterms coming up — but they don’t want voting to fall off students’ radar. Organizers say students also worked alongside Democratic Precinct 237 Chair Randy Shelby to help coordinate the turnout effort and encourage participation.



Texas Southern University students are blending civic engagement with campus culture this week — hosting a Voters March & Block Party aimed at bringing hundreds of students to vote at Wheeler Avenue Baptist Church, many for the first time.

TSU, UH students team up for voter march, block party

What they're saying:

Student leaders say the push comes at a busy time on campus, with the "hustle and bustle" of college life and midterms coming up — but they don’t want voting to fall off students’ radar.

Taylor Zanders, TSU’s External Affairs Senator with the Student Government Association, said the idea grew from the excellence already on campus — and from partnering with another student-led organization, Fly Navy.

Zanders said she saw Fly Navy planning a Black History Month run event and decided it was the perfect opportunity to collaborate and expand the impact.

"Two of the biggest schools in Third Ward are U of H & TSU, so really just showing that we are together even though we might be on two separate campuses, we are all in the same community," Zanders said.

Organizers say students also worked alongside Democratic Precinct 237 Chair Randy Shelby to help coordinate the turnout effort and encourage participation.

"It’s a great deal of pleasure to finally gain the trust of our young people, so that I can help to amplify their voice in this Midterm Election!"

Zanders said the event is also about tackling hesitation some students may feel about voting — and making the process feel normal and community-driven.

"A lot of them know how important it is to vote and this is the perfect event to show them that there is nothing wrong with voting… sometimes in our community, as Black people, we think voting is bad. And I feel like, to have a group, people like to be led — so to see other people voting is going to get them to vote," she said.

After students cast their ballots, organizers say they’ll transition into a block party to commemorate the event — turning what can feel like a chore into something celebratory and welcoming.

Fly Navy President Jayden Jones says the partnership is about showing up for the community and making sure students feel empowered — whether they’re running for Black History Month or walking together to the polls.