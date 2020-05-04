Photo and Video Submission Disclosure

FOX 26 Houston Photo and Video Submission Terms

By submitting the requested content you acknowledge and agree to the following terms: You must own, or otherwise have obtained, all necessary rights in your submission, including, without limitation, copyright and permission to use the likeness of all identifiable people. You are hereby providing Fox 26 an unlimited and perpetual right (but not the obligation) to use the submitted materials, including, but not limited to, the right to copy, distribute, publicly perform and display the materials in any and all media whether now known or hereinafter invented, including without limitation, on television, websites and social media accounts, including for promotional and publicity purposes.