Phone flashlights save the day when power goes out during Texas graduation

It’ll be hard to top the graduation story told by Bruceville-Eddy High School’s Class of 2021.



A power outage threatened to derail their commencement ceremony Friday evening, but attendees saved the event by reaching into their pockets.



Several people turned on their phone’s flashlight and helped illuminate the gymnasium. Video taken at the event shows the event going on as planned with the graduates still plenty visible.



According to the National Weather Service, a storm system brought strong winds and hail to the area Friday evening.



This story was reported from Atlanta.