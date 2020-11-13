Person found shot to death in van in north Harris County
The sheriff’s office is investigating after a person was found shot to death inside a van in north Harris County.
HCSO and EMS responded to a report of an accident along the North Freeway feeder road and Grand Parkway around 2:30 a.m. Friday.
The Harris County Sheriff's Office investigates a deadly shooting off of the North Freeway.
Authorities say a van had veered off the roadway, and a person in the van was found dead from a gunshot wound.
The shooting remains under investigation.
