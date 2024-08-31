Harris County authorities are asking for possible information after a woman was shot dead at her home in the Baytown area.

According to Sergeant Miller with Harris County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called to the 2000 block of Perry Street around 11:30 p.m after reports of gunfire.

When authorities arrived, they found a 34-year-old woman with multiple gunshot wounds inside the home and she was pronounced dead on the scene.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Shooting on Perry Street (Courtesy of OnScene Houston)

The victim's boyfriend told deputies they were at the home when the woman's estranged husband showed up. The three got into an altercation and at some point shots were fired.

Sgt. Miller states the boyfriend stayed at the home but the estranged husband left. HCSO investigators are searching for the man so they can talk to him.

Anyone with information is asked to contact HCSO at 713-274-9100 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.