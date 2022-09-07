Pepsi Stronger Together encourages high school students to apply for scholarships in music, arts

Pepsi Stronger Together made a final stop in Houston, hoping to encourage high school students to apply for scholarships for education in music and the arts.

Many young people aspire to be in the music and arts industry but don’t have the resources and knowledge how to successfully follow through.

Pepsi Stronger Together, PepsiCo’s series of grassroots initiatives tailored to support local communities, hosted a private educational workshop with Houston-based Rapper Bun B for selected Kashmere High School students interested in music.

At the workshop, Bun B spoke to students about his journey, shared helpful advice about a career in the music industry, and hosted a Q&A, where chosen students performed for Bun B.

Students participating in the workshop were selected for their interest in music with the help of Mr. Roderick Boyd, a Kashmere High School math teacher, who uses music to help kids excel in math and English.

Boyd played a major part in why the school was selected. He created and self-funded Hit Scholars in 2019, an on-campus music studio. Attendance at Kashmere Senior High School went up.

They teach them everything from engineering, camera work, lighting, and even how to make their own T-shirts. The students have also learned to become entrepreneurs, raising money themselves by selling snacks to acquire more equipment and supplies. Kashmere Sr High’s Hit Scholars welcomes donations of all kinds.



Wednesday’s workshop marked the final stop on Pepsi Stronger Together’s $100,000 national scholarship search, supporting underserved youth nationwide by inviting students to apply for scholarships for education in music and arts. High school seniors nationwide can apply online now at PepsiStrongerTogether.com until September 20, 2022.