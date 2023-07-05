People love food! So much, we sometimes name our pets after food we like or food they remind us of and in Texas food-related pet names are common.

In a new study from TrustedHousesitters, pet names inspired by food are popular in the Lone Star State.

The platform analyzed more than 50,000 pet names and released a study with the top ten food-related names for cats and dogs.

The most popular name for dogs is Pepper while Cookie tops the list for cats.

Included in the list for dogs, are ginger, peanut, poppy, and biscuit.

Meanwhile, the top names for caste include olive, sugar, bean, pecan, and Oreo.

Top food-related names for dogs in Texas:

Pepper Ginger Honey Poppy Sugar Peanut Cookie Biscuit Peach(es) Pinto

Top food-related names for cats in Texas:

Cookie Peanut Olive Sugar Pepper Bean(s) Pecan Honey Oreo Peach(es)

Food isn’t the only thing pets are named after in Texas. The cowboy and Spanish culture also influence the names of people's furry friends in the state.

The top names for pets in the state include Austin, Dallas, June Bug, Banjo, Rooster, and Dolly.