Expand / Collapse search
Tornado Warning
from TUE 11:35 AM CST until TUE 12:00 PM CST, Harris County, Montgomery County
8
Tornado Warning
until TUE 12:00 PM CST, Austin County, Waller County
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
from TUE 11:27 AM CST until TUE 12:00 PM CST, Fort Bend County, Harris County, Montgomery County
Tornado Watch
from TUE 10:51 AM CST until TUE 6:00 PM CST, Calhoun County
Tornado Watch
from TUE 10:49 AM CST until TUE 6:00 PM CST, Austin County, Brazoria County, Chambers County, Colorado County, Fort Bend County, Galveston County, Harris County, Jackson County, Liberty County, Matagorda County, Waller County, Wharton County
Beach Hazard Statement
until TUE 6:00 PM CST, Galveston Island
Wind Advisory
from TUE 12:00 PM CST until WED 6:00 AM CST, Cherokee County
Wind Advisory
from TUE 8:00 AM CST until TUE 6:00 PM CST, Brazos County, Chambers County, Colorado County, Fort Bend County, Galveston Island, Grimes County, Houston County, Inland Brazoria County, Inland Galveston County, Inland Harris County, Inland Jackson County, Inland Matagorda County, Montgomery County, Polk County, San Jacinto County, Southern Liberty County, Walker County, Waller County, Washington County, Wharton County

People are selling Disney's Splash Mountain water on eBay after ride permanently closed

By FOX 35 News Staff
Published 
Updated 11:41AM
Disney
FOX 35 Orlando

Splash Mountain closes for good at Disney World after this weekend: What you need to know

If you want to take one last ride with Brer Rabbit and his friends on Splash Mountain, you better hurry: this weekend is your last chance before it closes for good at Walt Disney World's Magic Kingdom Park.

ORLANDO, Fla. - Used water from Walt Disney World's now closed Splash Mountain ride is being sold on eBay for big bucks. 

Listings began popping up over the weekend before the ride permanently closed on Sunday to be reimagined as Tiana's Bayou Adventure. 

One listing titled "Genuine Disney Splash Mountain water circa 2021" is going for $1,000. As of Tuesday morning, there were zero bids. More than a dozen similar listings are posted with prices ranging from 99-cents to hundred of dollars for a 4-ounce mason jar of ride water.

Fans waited in line for hours to take one last ride on the attraction, which opened at Magic Kingdom Park in 1992. According to fans on the Walt Disney World Annual Passholder's Facebook page, riders were still lined up at closing time, cheering before they took one last splash. 

f16cee07-Splash-mountain
4396fd60-splash-mountain-2.jpg

Credit: Disney Parks Blog

"So sad to say goodbye to Splash Mountain. This ride holds so many memories for me, my family and Disney friends," one rider said. 

MORE DISNEY NEWS: TRON ride at Disney: Entrance sign goes up ahead of Lightcycle / Run opening

In 2020, many people called for Splash Mountain to be re-themed because of its connection to the film Song of the South, which has been the subject of much controversy as many critics have described the film's portrayal of African Americans as racist and offensive. Last month, Disney announced the official closing date so the ride can undergo its ‘Tiana’ transformation. 

Tiana's Bayou Adventure is set to open in late 2024.