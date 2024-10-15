The Brief The hydrogen sulfide leak at a PEMEX Deer Park refinery killed two and left 35 others injured from chemical exposure. The Soliz Law Firm is also representing victims who are dealing with health issues due to the leak.



The family of a worker who was killed during the toxic hydrogen sulfide gas release at the PEMEX Deer Park Refinery on Oct. 10 has filed a wrongful death lawsuit.

Documents show the lawsuit was filed by attorney Kurt Arnold of Arnold & Itkin LLP, whose firm is also representing 11 other workers who were injured during the gas release.

According to the lawsuit, the worker "suffered fatal injuries and endured pain and suffering as he succumbed to the toxic gas." The victim’s wife, children, and parents, "have been irreparably deprived of their beloved family member" due to PEMEX's actions, the lawsuit states.

"There is no excuse for these deadly chemical plant disasters," Arnold said. "As the industry matures and technology improves, chemical plants should be getting safer, yet they are getting more dangerous. These companies are cutting corners on safety at the expense of workers and their families."

The lawsuit is asking for $1,000,000 in damages but, Arnold’s firm clarified this is a jurisdictional minimum and actual damages are expected to be higher.