Pedestrian wearing hospital bracelet killed trying to cross I-10 near Jacinto City

Published  December 8, 2024 9:08am CST
JACINTO CITY, Texas - A 64-year-old pedestrian trying to cross the East Freeway (I-10) near Jacinto City around 1 a.m. died after being hit by a vehicle on Sunday, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office.

Investigators say the pedestrian was crossing from east to west and was hit by a vehicle traveling southbound.

The driver immediately stopped and was cooperative with investigators. The pedestrian died at the scene.

The name of the victim has not been released, but Harris County officials say he was wearing a hospital band.

The crash is under investigation.

The Source

  • Information in this article is from the Harris County Sheriff's Office.