2 men shot while eating ice cream in northwest Houston, police say

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The Brief Houston police said two men were shot while eating ice cream Friday night in northwest Houston Friday night. The men were walking in the 6100 block of West Tidwell Road when four people in a vehicle drove up and started shooting, police said. One man was shot in the stomach, the other was shot in the arm. Both were taken to an area hospital.



Houston police said two men were injured after four people inside a vehicle drove up to them and started shooting.

What we know:

Houston police said two men were walking and eating ice cream around 10:20 p.m. Friday night in the 6100 block of West Tidwell Road.

That's when officers said a vehicle carrying four suspects came up to them and started shooting. One of the men was shot in the stomach and the other man was shot in the arm.

Both men were taken to an area hospital.

Officers said they were able to locate one person they believe was involved in the shooting, who was able to give them more information on the vehicle and other people inside.

Authorities said they believe the shooting was isolated and that the attack may have been random. Investigators do not believe the victims knew the shooters.