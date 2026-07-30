Texas man fled police because he ‘wanted his pizza,’ officers say

The Brief Nathan Becerra has been charged with evading arrest after ignoring an officer trying to pull over a vehicle in Eagle Pass. Police say Becerra drove several blocks to a business and went inside despite the officer’s orders to stop. Becerra told the officer he didn’t stop because he "wanted his pizza," police say.



A man has been arrested after he ignored an officer trying to stop a vehicle in Eagle Pass this week, police said.

What we know:

According to Eagle Pass police, an officer tried to stop a vehicle Tuesday that was being driven by 27-year-old Nathan Becerra in the 600 block of South Bibb Street.

Nathan Becerra. (Eagle Pass Police Dept. / FOX Local)

Police said Becerra drove several more blocks before stopping at a business. As the officer was getting out of his cruiser, Becerra went inside the business.

As Becerra walked inside, police said, he told the officer he "wanted his pizza."

Becerra has been charged with evading arrest or detention with a motor vehicle.