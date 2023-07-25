Pearland near drowning: 5-year-old autistic child found unresponsive in pool

A 5-year-old autistic child was taken to the hospital following a near-drowning in Pearland on Tuesday afternoon.

According to the Pearland Police Department, the incident occurred in the 9800 block of Sunnycoast Lane around 3:20 p.m.

SUGGESTED: Woman fights Houston for 10 months after off-duty HPD officer in city vehicle causes damages her vehicle

Officials said when they arrived they found the 5-year-old unresponsive in a pool.

Pearland police began performing CPR on the child until Pearland Fire Department arrived on the scene to take over life-saving efforts.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku and Google Android TV!

We're told the child was taken to HCA Houston Healthcare Pearland.

An investigation into the incident is currently underway.