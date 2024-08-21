Pearland man shot while walking, car burglars target multiple neighborhoods

Around 4:30 a.m. Wednesday morning, one man was walking, not knowing burglars were in his neighborhood, then shots rang out.

Pearland Police Department Public Information Officer Chad Rogers showed us surveillance video and described what was happening.

"It looks like a group was kind of dropped off in the neighborhood, and was going through and checking for unlocked door handles. He finishes on this side, he’s going to enter the street about the same time our victim is coming into the roadway," Rogers said. "They discharge, I believe, about 14 rounds in the direction of our victim."

Rogers said the suspects are either Hispanic or light skin males based on what they can see.

Rogers also provided images that show a dark-colored Toyota Camry is the getaway vehicle.

Pearland police say this wasn't the only neighborhood targeted.

In fact – investigators believe the same group of thieves hit seven vehicles about 10 miles away in the West Ranch neighborhood in Friendswood.

Police say the getaway vehicle was the same in both incidents.

Rogers says that when car burglars are searching through unlocked vehicles, they are searching for, "wallets, credit cards, firearms, laptops."

At least three suspects are still on the loose, according to both Friendswood Police and Pearland Police, who need your help identifying them.

"Putting our video together with Friendswood’s video, and maybe there is some other stuff out there, and so many people have cameras. And now, it's just can you please go check your camera," said Rogers.