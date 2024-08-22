Pearland man shot at multiple times while walking dog speaks out

Pearland police arrested 21-year-old David Gustavo Granados in connection with burglary of a vehicle related to multiple car breaks-ins in Friendswood and Pearland on Inland Drive on Thursday.

That’s where a man was even shot at while walking his dog.

Pearland police are still working to confirm if Granados was in fact the man who fired multiple rounds at Mark Bautsch on Wednesday. Bautsch tells us he is still processing what happened to him.

It was an ordinary morning for Mark, coming out to walk his dog when he noticed the lights inside his wife’s car were on

"So when I got outside, I went, checked, opened the door, and at that time I noticed there was a bunch of paper strung on the passenger side and the glove box open," said Bautsch.

Continuing to walk down his driveway, he noticed a muzzle flash, and was met with gunfire, all caught on video.

"My first reaction was to get out of the gunfire. What I did see where the garbage cans and the recycle bins, over in this location, which I did dive, and my elbow hit the curb, and my knee hit the street, which caused these abrasions," said Bautsch. "I did not have the fear of him coming. I believe he was doing that to deter me from actually trying to pursue him,"

Mark says he and his dog are okay, but Pearland police are still looking for at least two suspects who got away in a dark-colored Toyota Camry.

However, on Dolan Springs Road in Friendswood, police say multiple cars were burglarized on Wednesday morning.

Investigators believe it's the same group of thieves- because that getaway vehicle was also seen in the West Ranch Neighborhood in Friendswood.

"I was able to see, was the light on in my neighbor's car, because they had the door open. The light was on, and then I saw the individual, and he looked like he had a hoodie. He was all darked out, and up to no good. But I saw him run across my yard, and run across my grass to try to get away for whatever reason, but that happened at 3:10 am," said one neighbor who did not want to be mentioned.

Now, Friendswood police say about seven cars were broken into the West Ranch Neighborhood, but they have not made any arrests in this case and are working with Pearland police.