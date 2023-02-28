A Pearland ISD middle school student was taken in handcuffs Tuesday morning after allegedly bringing a gun to campus.

Details are limited, but in a statement from Pearland PD, officials were called to Sablatura Middle School after hearing a student was in possession of a gun at the school.

School administrators found the student, secured the weapon, and called the police. After initial interviews, police said the student was taken into custody.

It's unclear exactly how everything unfolded, but Pearland PD is investigating and Sablatura Middle School resumed normal operations shortly afterward.

Meanwhile, the student is facing charges of Possession of a Firearm in Places Weapons Prohibited and Terroristic Threat.