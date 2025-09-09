Man found dead in Pearland home; teen person of interest detained in Houston

The Brief A man was found dead in a home on Sundown Drive in Pearland. It's unclear at this time how the man died. Police say a person of interest was taken into custody in Houston after a chase.



An investigation is underway at a Pearland home where a man was found dead on Tuesday morning.

A 16-year-old person of interest was taken into custody after a pursuit in Houston, authorities say.

Pearland death investigation

What we know:

Police were called to a home in the 9000 block of Sundown Drive around 6:24 a.m. Tuesday.

A woman called 911 and said that she had gone into the home and found a man dead in a bedroom.

Authorities entered the home to confirm that the man was dead and then exited the home to wait for a search warrant.

What we don't know:

It’s unclear at this time how the man died. He also has not been identified, but police say he is believed to be in his 40s.

Teen detained in Houston

Pearland police investigate a death at a home.

What we know:

Pearland police say a pickup truck was missing from outside the home. They put the license plate into the flock camera system and started getting hits in the Houston area.

Authorities say they were able to locate the pickup truck, and a pursuit ensued. The 16-year-old driver was taken into custody after crashing, police say.

Police say he has been detained and is considered a person of interest in the Pearland investigation.

What we don't know:

It’s unclear how or if the teen knew the man who died.