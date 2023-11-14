A 19-year-old suspect is now in custody on charges connected to the shooting death of a 10-year-old boy at a Pearland flea market. David Negrete turned himself in around 10:00 a.m. November 14. He is now in custody at the Brazoria County Jail.

In a tragic incident at Cole's Flea Market in Pearland, an active arrest warrant was issued for Negrete for Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon. The shooting killed a 10-year-old child, with four others still hospitalized.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Cole's Flea Market in Pearland shooting; suspect wanted, 2 arrested in investigation

David Negrete

Pearland Police, in the ongoing investigation, made two arrests related to the incident. Julianna Espiono and Cruz Meza were charged with Tampering with Physical Evidence and Making a False Statement to a Peace Officer. Meza, who was identified as the 18-year-old shot at the flea market, is currently in custody.

The incident unfolded when officers were dispatched to Cole’s Flea Market at 1014 North Main around 5:34 P.M. in response to shots fired. The victims, including a 10-year-old boy, a 14-year-old girl, a 37-year-old man, a 16-year-old man, and an 18-year-old man, were located and transported to nearby hospitals.

Pearland Police Department emphasizes that the investigation is still active.