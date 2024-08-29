The Brief A 14-year-old boy stole his mother’s car and ran a red light in Pearland, leading to a police chase. The teenager lost control of the car, crashed into a concrete barrier on Highway 288, and fled on foot across the highway. While attempting to cross the southbound lanes, the boy was hit by another vehicle and later pronounced dead at Ben Taub Hospital.



A 14-year-old boy was hit and killed by a car on State Highway 288 on Wednesday night while attempting to flee from police in Pearland. Authorities say the teenager had reportedly stolen his mother’s car earlier in the evening in an attempt to run away.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 HOUSTON APP BY CLICKING HERE

Authorities say the incident started around 9:50 p.m. when the teen ran a red light at the intersection of Country Place and Hughes Ranch. When a Pearland police officer tried to stop him, the teenager sped away, heading north on Highway 288. He lost control of the car about a mile and a half later, crashing into a concrete barrier near the Beltway 8 interchange.

Authorities say they briefly lost sight of the teenager as he ran across the highway. A few minutes later, emergency dispatchers received reports that a pedestrian had been hit by a car in the southbound lanes of Highway 288. When officers arrived, they found that the person hit by the car was the same teenager who had fled the crash. He was struck while trying to cross the highway.

Police say the driver of the car that hit the teenager, along with several other witnesses, stopped to help and are cooperating with the investigation.

The boy was taken to Ben Taub Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku, Google Android TV, Samsung TV, and Vizio!

The Pearland Police Department is investigating the incident and is asking anyone with information to come forward. Those with information can contact the Pearland Police Department at 281-997-4100.