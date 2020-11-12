Pct. 7: Man died after crashing into wrecker on Beltway 8
Authorities say a man died after he crashed into the back of a wrecker on Beltway 8.
The crash occurred around 12:48 a.m. Thursday on the South Belt near Gessner.
Deputies with the Harris County Pct. 7 Constable’s Office were on the scene assisting a motorist whose vehicle was stalled in a moving lane of traffic.
Authorities say deputies were able to get the motorist to the inside shoulder, and the wrecker was parked behind the vehicles blocking the shoulder.
Pct. 7 says a Hyundai sedan rear-ended the wrecker, and a man was trapped inside the sedan. He died at the scene.
The crash remains under investigation.