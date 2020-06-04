Pct. 4: Suspect identified himself as the police before breaking into home

article

Authorities say a man identified himself as the police before breaking into a home in north Harris County.

Isaac Pina, 24, was arrested on Wednesday and charged with burglary of a habitation and possession of a controlled substance.

Deputies with the Harris County Pct. 4 Constable’s Office responded to an alarm call in in the 207700 block of Greymoss Lane around 5 a.m. June 3.

According to Pct. 4, deputy constables heard the suspect inside the residence, and he then fled on foot. The suspect was apprehended soon after.

During the investigation, authorities reviewed surveillance video from the home. The constable’s office says the video showed the suspect banging on the front door and shouting in Spanish, "Police open the door."

When no one responded, authorities say he went to the backyard and made forced entry into the home.

The constable’s office says he was also found to be in possession of cocaine.