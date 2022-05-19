Pct. 4 Deputy Constable charged with child abuse after allegedly tasing her 3 young sons

In a statement, Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman says Xoxhitl Ortiz is fired and was arrested by officers with his office and the sheriff's office following a joint investigation.



The alleged abuse happened on April 4 at an apartment complex in the 23900 block of Kuykendahl.

Ortiz is accused of doing a drive stun with a taser on her three sons, ages 12, 11, and 8.



According to court documents, Ortiz who is going through a divorce, was watching her sons.



Christopher Worthington, another Precinct 4 deputy was present at the time as the pair is reportedly involved in a romantic relationship.

Investigators say Ortiz used Worthington's taser on her children.



"The facts allege that you used a taser to drive tase each of your children," said the Magistrate during Ortiz's probable cause hearing. "One on the hand, one on the buttock, and one on the shoulder. The facts allege the complaint witnesses complained of feeling shocked and pain, and don't feel safe in their home."



The Magistrate went on to say, "The facts allege that Christopher Worthington may have been a party to this incident."

Worthington has not been charged, but was also fired for what Constable Herman says was a policy violation that stems from this investigation.