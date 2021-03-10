Paxton looking into 'every avenue possible' to fight Austin about masks

The Texas Attorney General is throwing his support behind Governor Greg Abbott's decision to lift the statewide mask mandate.

The Twitter account for the Texas Attorney General's Office shared a tweet this morning, stating the office is looking into 'every avenue possible' to fight Austin about continuing to require masks through a local ordinance.

"The state-wide mask mandate is lifted today. Yet once again, Mayor Steve Adler and Travis County Judge Andy Brown are trying to figure out how they can buck state law and resist GovAbbott," the tweet said. "We’re looking at every avenue available to stop them. More to come."

Masks will continue to be required within the City of Austin

On Tuesday, city and county leaders agreed to continue to allow an existing health department mandate to stand, regardless of updated ordinances by the governor. The health authority's mandate is in effect until April 15 unless it is modified or extended before then.

The mayor acknowledged his order and the county judge's order may be superseded by the state, but also noted the governor supported Austin allowing the health authority to make laws last summer.

"When our local health authority, our expert, apolitically comes to us and says this is important and this is something in our city that we should all be doing, then I need to support that," said Austin Mayor Steve Adler.

So requiring masks in businesses will remain a Class C misdemeanor in Austin, although local officials said they hope to rely more on education than enforcement.

