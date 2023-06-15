At the State Capitol, Texas Governor Greg Abbott cast himself in the role of "protector" signing into law a measure banning trans-females from competing against biological females in Texas collegiate athletics.

"Women in Texas can be assured that the integrity of their sports will be protected in Texas," said Abbott.

RELATED: Texas Lt. Governor delivers ultimatum on property tax relief

Ironically, 200 miles away in Dallas, Abbott was under heavy fire for "failing to protect" the financial interest of more than 5.7 million Texas homeowners.

"The Governor could end this today if he would just come out and say I stand with the average homeowners of Texas," said Texas Lt. Governor Dan Patrick.

SUGGESTED: Appeals court clears way for suspended Texas AG Ken Paxton trial on security fraud

Patrick, leader of the State Senate, was talking about his chamber's plan to permanently increase the Homestead exemption from a $40,000 to $100,000 for every primary residence in Texas.

Abbott and House Speaker Dade Phelan oppose that measure, preferring instead to give businesses and commercial property owners a bigger rebate from the state's record surplus.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 HOUSTON APP BY CLICKING HERE

The dispute has generated an increasingly ugly impasse.

"I don't like being in a fight with the House or the Governor, but we are not going take money out of the pockets of the average Texan and give it to the wealthiest Texans and give it to big business," said Patrick on the third leg of multi-city tour.

So far, neither the House nor the Governor has budged.

According to Patrick, Abbott is now threatening to veto scores of Senate bills if a deal doesn't get done by Sunday.

The Lt. Governor says that kind of strong-arm leverage is a "bad look" and won't work.

"This is real money for real people, hard-working people," said Patrick.

Increasing the Homestead exemption as proposed by the Senate will save the average homeowner between $1,200 and $1,400 per year, permanently.

That's roughly twice as much as the House plan, with that tax relief all but certain to expire in a couple of years.