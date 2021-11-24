Pastor wonders why someone would fire gun at her Northwest Harris County Church

"I pray for that man. I have sympathy for that man or woman who decided to point their gun at the church," said Pastor Shenelle Randle.

It was Randle’s young son who first noticed all the broken glass at the front entrance to Northwest Community Church at 4401 West Richey.

When she looked up, Randle noticed the bullet hole.

Surveillance video shows a car driving in front of the church. The driver turns the lights off, fires the gun, turns the lights back on, and drives off.

The church appears to be the intended target.

"We’re not supposed to do evil for evil, but sometimes you want to pull your stake out, and say why," Randle said. "You do get mad, but then the God side of me says, I have to pray for my enemies. That’s what he tells us to do, so we have to do that when it comes time to walk the walk. It’s hard, but you’ve got to do it."

The shooting happened between 3 and 4 a.m.

If the gunman would have fired in the daytime when people were inside the church, someone could have been killed.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Harris County Sheriff’s Office.