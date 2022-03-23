Passengers being allowed to return to Terminal D at Bush Intercontinental Airport following bomb threat
HOUSTON - The Houston Police Department has cleared Terminal D following a possible bomb threat on Wednesday afternoon.
Airport officials said there were some unattended bags that was called in around 5 p.m.
The terminal was evacuated as a precaution, however, the terminal has since been reopened.
Officials said some aircraft were held on the tarmac during the incident, but operations have returned to normal.