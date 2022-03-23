Expand / Collapse search
Breaking News

Passengers being allowed to return to Terminal D at Bush Intercontinental Airport following bomb threat

By
Published 
Updated 6:45PM
News
FOX 26 Houston
FILE - Police lights are shown in a close up image. (Credit: FOX TV Stations) article

FILE - Police lights are shown in a close up image. (Credit: FOX TV Stations)

HOUSTON - The Houston Police Department has cleared Terminal D following a possible bomb threat on Wednesday afternoon. 

Airport officials said there were some unattended bags that was called in around 5 p.m. 

MORE CRIME AND PUBLIC SAFETY COVERAGE

The terminal was evacuated as a precaution, however, the terminal has since been reopened. 

Officials said some aircraft were held on the tarmac during the incident, but operations have returned to normal. 