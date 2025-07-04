Expand / Collapse search

Pasadena Police looking for assault, robbery suspect

Published  July 4, 2025 3:07pm CDT
Crime and Public Safety
Pasadena police seeking robbery suspect

Police say the suspect punched a man and threatened to shoot him, then stole his property before fleeing a gas station on June 24.

The Brief

    • The incident happened June 24 at the MOTU Chevron gas station on Pasadena Freeway.
    • The suspect is believed to go by the nickname "El Prieto" or "El Negro."
    • Anyone with information can contact Pasadena Detective Mascorro at 713-475-4978.

PASADENA, Texas - Pasadena police are looking for a man who allegedly assaulted and robbed someone at a gas station in late June.

Pasadena: Gas station assault, robbery suspect wanted

What we know:

Police say the incident happened on June 24 at the MOTU Chevron gas station off the Pasadena Freeway near Bearle Street.

The suspect allegedly punched a man in the head, threatened to shoot him, and stole his property before driving off in a black GMC pickup truck.

Officials believe the suspect is a Hispanic male who goes by the nickname "El Prieto" or "El Negro." He was seen wearing brown coveralls.

What we don't know:

No other details are available.

What you can do:

Anyone with information about the suspect can contact Detective I. Masorro by doing one of the following:

Call 713-475-4978

Email Imascorro@pasadenatx.gov

