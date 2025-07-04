Pasadena Police looking for assault, robbery suspect

The Brief The incident happened June 24 at the MOTU Chevron gas station on Pasadena Freeway. The suspect is believed to go by the nickname "El Prieto" or "El Negro." Anyone with information can contact Pasadena Detective Mascorro at 713-475-4978.



Pasadena police are looking for a man who allegedly assaulted and robbed someone at a gas station in late June.

Pasadena: Gas station assault, robbery suspect wanted

What we know:

Police say the incident happened on June 24 at the MOTU Chevron gas station off the Pasadena Freeway near Bearle Street.

The suspect allegedly punched a man in the head, threatened to shoot him, and stole his property before driving off in a black GMC pickup truck.

Officials believe the suspect is a Hispanic male who goes by the nickname "El Prieto" or "El Negro." He was seen wearing brown coveralls.

What we don't know:

No other details are available.

What you can do:

Anyone with information about the suspect can contact Detective I. Masorro by doing one of the following:

Call 713-475-4978

Email Imascorro@pasadenatx.gov