Pasadena Police looking for assault, robbery suspect
PASADENA, Texas - Pasadena police are looking for a man who allegedly assaulted and robbed someone at a gas station in late June.
What we know:
Police say the incident happened on June 24 at the MOTU Chevron gas station off the Pasadena Freeway near Bearle Street.
The suspect allegedly punched a man in the head, threatened to shoot him, and stole his property before driving off in a black GMC pickup truck.
Officials believe the suspect is a Hispanic male who goes by the nickname "El Prieto" or "El Negro." He was seen wearing brown coveralls.
What we don't know:
No other details are available.
What you can do:
Anyone with information about the suspect can contact Detective I. Masorro by doing one of the following:
Call 713-475-4978
Email Imascorro@pasadenatx.gov
The Source: Pasadena Police Department