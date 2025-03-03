The Brief Pasadena police are searching for Damian Alexander Saiz, 19, in connection to a shooting on Friday. The shooting occurred off-campus, near Pasadena Memorial High School. Two Pasadena Memorial students were injured in the shooting.



Police have identified a suspect in a shooting that injured two Pasadena Memorial High School students off campus on Friday.

Suspect wanted in Pasadena shooting

Damian Alexander Saiz (Photo: Pasadena Police Department)

What we know:

Pasadena police are searching for Damian Alexander Saiz, 19, who is facing two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Police say he is not a student in the district. They warn that he is considered armed and dangerous. The public is asked not to approach him.

What we don't know:

Saiz remains at large and his whereabouts are not known.

What you can do:

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Pasadena Police Department at (713)477-1221 or Crime Stoppers at (713)222-TIPS.

2 teens injured in Pasadena shooting

The backstory:

The incident reportedly happened around 2:50 p.m. Friday in a church parking lot across the street from Pasadena Memorial High School.

A spokesperson for Pasadena ISD said a fight in the parking lot led to gunshots.

Two students were struck by the gunfire. One was sent to a local hospital and another one was transported by Life Flight. Officials said one victim was shot in the upper torso/chest area. The other teen was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound to the left forearm.

Pasadena police said both victims attend Memorial High School.

As of Monday, one teen has been released from the hospital, and the other is reported to be in stable condition.

Dig deeper:

