Pasadena road rage: Victim grazed after being shot at three times

Victim grazed in Pasadena road rage incident

What we know:

According to authorities, the 31-year-old victim was driving a 4-door sedan and was shot at three times during the incident before driving to the police station.

It all started in the 2600 block of Allen Genoa between Cobb and South Houston around 3 p.m. The second shooting occurred at South Houston and Queens, and the third shooting occurred when the victim turned onto Queens.

Photo of the victim's vehicle with gunshot damage on the vehicle.

Authorities stated the victim was grazed in the incident, and refused medical treatment.

Officers are at the scene working to collect evidence.

Officials said the suspect is said to be a 20 to 30-year-old Hispanic male with dark hair buzzcut, wearing a black shirt, with tattoos on the neck.

The suspect is believed to be driving an old gold-colored Chrysler minivan with front right damage.

If you have any information on this incident, you're asked to contact the Pasadena Police Department.

What we don't know:

It's unknown at this time what led up to the road rage incident occurring. That remains under investigation.