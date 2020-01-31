Pasadena PD: Suspect stole patrol unit, led officers on chase

Pasadena police say a suspect was arrested after he stole a police vehicle and led officers on a chase.

Around 2 a.m. Friday, an officer conducted a traffic stop near Highway 225 and Shaver Street. Police say the vehicle was determined to be stolen, and the driver was handcuffed and put in the back of the patrol vehicle.

During the investigation, authorities say the suspect was able to get his hands in front of him, got into the front of the patrol car and drove off.

A chase ensued and eventually came to an end near 288 and Holmes Road. The suspect fled on foot, but he was located with the assistance of a Houston Police Department air unit.

He was taken into custody again. It is unclear if he was still wearing the handcuffs when he was located the second time.

Police are investigating how he was able to get his handcuffs in front of him and get into the front of the patrol unit.

No injuries were reported.

