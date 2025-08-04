article

The Brief Pasadena Mayor Thomas Schoenbein experienced a medical emergency at City Hall. He was airlifted to the hospital. The city asks the public to "keep him in their thoughts and prayers."



Pasadena mayor experiences medical emergency

What we know:

According to the city, Mayor Schoenbein experienced a medical emergency around 1:15 p.m. Monday. He is receiving medical care at a nearby hospital.

Officials say city leadership are in close contact with his family.

What we don't know:

Officials did not provide specifics about the medical emergency. His current condition is not known at this time.

‘Keep him in their thoughts and prayers’

What's next:

The city says operations remain fully functional, and "the Mayor’s leadership team will continue to oversee municipal business during his recovery."

What you can do:

"We ask the community to keep him in their thoughts and prayers during this time," the city wrote.