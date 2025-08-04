Expand / Collapse search

Pasadena Mayor Thomas Schoenbein experiences 'serious medical emergency'

Published  August 4, 2025 3:05pm CDT
The Brief

    • Pasadena Mayor Thomas Schoenbein experienced a medical emergency at City Hall.
    • He was airlifted to the hospital.
    • The city asks the public to "keep him in their thoughts and prayers."

HOUSTON - Pasadena Mayor Thomas Schoenbein was airlifted to the hospital after "a serious medical emergency at City Hall," officials say.

Pasadena mayor experiences medical emergency

What we know:

According to the city, Mayor Schoenbein experienced a medical emergency around 1:15 p.m. Monday. He is receiving medical care at a nearby hospital. 

Officials say city leadership are in close contact with his family.

What we don't know:

Officials did not provide specifics about the medical emergency. His current condition is not known at this time.

‘Keep him in their thoughts and prayers’

What's next:

The city says operations remain fully functional, and "the Mayor’s leadership team will continue to oversee municipal business during his recovery."

What you can do:

"We ask the community to keep him in their thoughts and prayers during this time," the city wrote.

The Source: The information in this article comes from the City of Pasadena.

