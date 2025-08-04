Pasadena Mayor Thomas Schoenbein experiences 'serious medical emergency'
HOUSTON - Pasadena Mayor Thomas Schoenbein was airlifted to the hospital after "a serious medical emergency at City Hall," officials say.
What we know:
According to the city, Mayor Schoenbein experienced a medical emergency around 1:15 p.m. Monday. He is receiving medical care at a nearby hospital.
Officials say city leadership are in close contact with his family.
What we don't know:
Officials did not provide specifics about the medical emergency. His current condition is not known at this time.
‘Keep him in their thoughts and prayers’
What's next:
The city says operations remain fully functional, and "the Mayor’s leadership team will continue to oversee municipal business during his recovery."
What you can do:
"We ask the community to keep him in their thoughts and prayers during this time," the city wrote.
The Source: The information in this article comes from the City of Pasadena.