

The Pasadena Independent School District is investigating after a small number of students were locked into an athletic dressing room at South Houston High School.

According to a statement that was sent out to parents, one of the student’s teachers locked them in the dressing room. Another teacher was also aware of the incident as well.

The statement said a parent reported the incident to campus administration.

School officials said both teachers were removed from the classroom, and appropriate administrative action is being taken.

In a statement, officials said, "Pasadena ISD takes these matters very seriously and does not tolerate mistreatment of students. The district has fully cooperated with the authorities and is committed to supporting a thorough investigation."